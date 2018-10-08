El alegato político de Taylor Swift

La cantante Taylor Swift nunca se había pronunciado políticamente. Hasta este fin de semana. La joven de Nashville ha escrito un extenso artículo en sus redes sociales arremetiendo contra las ideas de la candidata republicana de su estado, Tennessee, a las elecciones del próximo 6 de noviembre y pidiendo el voto para los demócratas.

"En el pasado he sido reacia a expresar públicamente mis opiniones políticas, pero debido a varios sucesos en mi vida y en el mundo en los últimos dos años, me siento diferente al respecto ahora”, comienza la cantante y compositora, que explica a sus muchos seguidores que siempre ha votado en función del candidato. "Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGTB, y que cualquier forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o el género es incorrecta. Creo que el racismo sistémico que todavía vemos en este país hacia las personas de color es aterrador, repugnante y prevaleciente”, añade.

La candidata republicana de Tennessee es Marsha Blackburn. "Aunque quiero seguir votando a mujeres en política, no puedo apoyar a Blackburn. Ha votado en contra de la igualdad salarial, ha votado en contra de la ley contra la violencia hacia las mujeres. Ella cree que las empresas tienen el derecho a rechazar a parejas homosexuales y cree que no tienen el derecho a casarse. Y esos no son mis valores”.

INVESTIGAR A LOS CANDIDATOS



La cantante anima a los más jóvenes a votar. “Por favor, investigar a los candidatos que se presentan en vuestro Estado y votar a aquellos que se acerquen más a quienes representen a vuestros valores. Puede que nunca encontremos a un candidato o partido que nos represente al 100% en cada tema, pero hay que votar igualmente”, sostiene. El alegato de Swift contrasta con los mensajes de amor de su enemigo el rapero y empresario Kanyne West hacia Donald Trump. West ha protagonizado varios enfrentamientos con la cantante de Nashville y hasta ahora ambos representaban dos mundos diferentes, también en lo político.

Tennessee será un Estado clave en las elecciones del próximo mes, un termómetro electoral para valorar las políticas de Trump y su aceptación interna.