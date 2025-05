El primer ministro de Australia proclama la victoria de los laboristas en las elecciones

SYDNEY (Australia), 03/05/2025.- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (2-R) celebrates Labor's Federal election victory with his partner Jodie Haydon (R), son Nathan (2-L) and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (L) during a reception at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Club in Hurlstone Park, Sydney, Australia, 03 May 2025. (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTSYDNEY (Australia), 03/05/2025.- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (2-R) celebrates Labor's Federal election victory with his partner Jodie Haydon (R), son Nathan (2-L) and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (L) during a reception at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Club in Hurlstone Park, Sydney, Australia, 03 May 2025. (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT