El último adiós de diseñador italiano Valentino, en fotos

as actrices Elizabeth Hurley y Anne Hathaway, las españolas Naty Abascal y Rosario Nadal, y otras personalidades del mundo del cine y de la moda acudieron este viernes a Roma para asistir al funeral del diseñador italiano Valentino, quien falleció a los 93 años en Roma.
Hathaway, amiga íntima del diseñador, entró muy afectada a la iglesia acompañada de esposo, el también actor Adam Shulman, con gafas de sol oscuras, abrigo negro y tacones y abrazó con cariño a los familiares del diseñador.
Naty Abascal, acompañada de su hijo, Rafael de Medina y Rosario Nadal también acudieron al funeral después de haber también dado su último adiós al diseñador acudiendo ayer a la capilla ardiente instalada en la 'maison' de Valentino del centro de Roma.
También acudió a Roma Anna Wintour, la exdirectora de la revista Vogue y el diseñador Tom Ford y Donatella Versace, que vestía de negro mientras que este viernes llevó un traje de chaqueta rojo para rendir homenaje en la capilla ardiente al diseñador que hizo de este color el símbolo de la elegancia y el lujo.
La ceremonia fúnebre se celebra en la Basílica de Santa María de los Ángeles y de los Mártires de Roma, que la capital dedica a los funerales de las grandes personalidades, en la céntrica Plaza de la República ante cerca 200 personas y que sido completamente decorada con flores blancas y frente al altar, una foto en blanco y negro de un Valentino sonriente.
Entre las coronas que han ido llegando a la basílica, la de la actriz italiana Sophia Loren, con la inscripción: "Siempre en mi corazón", pero también las de la familia del diseñador Armani, fallecido en septiembre pasado y una a rosa roja que rompe el blanco elegido para dar el último adiós al diseñador enviada por la modelo Claudia Schiffer.
El féretro, adornado con rosas blancas, entró en la basílica acompañado de la Lacrimosa de Mozart, seguido por su socio Giancarlo Giammetti, su familia y sus ahijados, los hermanos Sean y Anthony Sax, hijos de Carlos Souza,
Tras el funeral, el ataúd será trasladado al cementerio Flaminio de Roma, donde será enterrado en la capilla familiar encargada por Valentino y su inseparable Giancarlo Giammetti.
La tumba es circular, con grandes ventanales y Giammetti ya ha anunciado que también desea ser enterrado allí.
Un centenar de personas también se congregó frente a la basílica con carteles en los que se podía leer: "El mundo entero llora a Valentino Hemos perdido la flor más hermosa".
ROME (Italy), 21/01/2026.- A handout photo from the Valentino Foundation Press Office shows Giancarlo Giammetti arriving at the chapel of rest of designer Valentino Garavani at the PM23 exhibition site in Piazza Mignanelli, Rome, Italy, 21 January 2026. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/VALENTINO FOUNDATION PRESS OFFICE/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 21/01/2026.- A handout photo from the Valentino Foundation Press Office shows Giancarlo Giammetti arriving at the chapel of rest of designer Valentino Garavani at the PM23 exhibition site in Piazza Mignanelli, Rome, Italy, 21 January 2026. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/VALENTINO FOUNDATION PRESS OFFICE/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 21/01/2026.- A handout photo from the Valentino Foundation Press Office shows the coffin of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani at the PM23 exhibition site, where he will lie in state before the funeral, in Rome, Italy, 21 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/VALENTINO FOUNDATION PRESS OFFICE/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Rome (Italy), 22/01/2026.- Sean and Carlos Souza visit Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral parlour in Piazza Mignanelli in Rome, Italy, 22 January 2026. Valentino died at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Rome (Italy), 22/01/2026.- Carlos Souza leaves Valentino Garavani's funeral chapel at Piazza Mignanelli, Rome, Italy, 22 January 2026. Valentino died at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Rome (Italy), 22/01/2026.- Italian fashion designers Donatella Versace (L) and Pierpaolo Piccioli visit late Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral chapel in Rome, Italy, 22 January 2026. Valentino died aged 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Rome (Italy), 22/01/2026.- Members of the public outside Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral parlour in Piazza Mignanelli in Rome, Italy, 22 January 2026. Valentino died at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Rome (Italy), 22/01/2026.- Vernon Bruce Hoeksema with his pair of pugs leaves Valentino Garavani's funeral parlour in Piazza Mignanelli in Rome, Italy, 22 January 2026. Valentino died at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Rome (Italy), 22/01/2026.- Sean and Carlos Souza visit Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral parlour in Piazza Mignanelli in Rome, Italy, 22 January 2026. Valentino died at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Rome (Italy), 22/01/2026.- Giancarlo Giammetti leaves Valentino Garavani's funeral chapel at Piazza Mignanelli, Rome, Italy, 22 January 2026. Valentino died at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Rome (Italy), 22/01/2026.- Italian entrepreneur Matteo Marzotto (R) and Nora Shkreli leave after visiting late Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral chapel in Rome, Italy, 22 January 2026. Valentino died aged 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Rome (Italy), 22/01/2026.- Italian fashion designers Donatella Versace (R) and Pierpaolo Piccioli visit late Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral chapel in Rome, Italy, 22 January 2026. Valentino died aged 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Councilor Alessandro Onorato attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Giancarlo Giammetti arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Actor Elizabeth Hurley (2-L) and her son Damian Hurley (L) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- US actor Anne Hataway (C), along with her husband Adam Shulman (L), arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Anna Fendi attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Actor Elizabeth Hurley (L) and her son Damian Hurley (C) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- American fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Marisela Federici (C) arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Giancarlo Giammetti (L) and Elizabeth Hurley(R) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace (C) arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli (C), along with his wife Simona Caggia (L), arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- (L-R) Simona Caggia, Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Italian model Afef Jnifen arrive to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Eleonora Abbagnato (C) Italian ballet dancer, model, and actress arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- US fashion designer Tom Ford (L) arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- US actor Anne Hataway (C), along with her husband Adam Shulman (L), arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Giancarlo Giammetti (L) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace (C) arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Anna Wintour attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Russian model Natalia Vodianova (L) and Vice-Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior SE Antoine Arnault (C) arrive to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- British-US fashion editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- US actor Anne Hataway (C), along with her husband Adam Shulman (L), arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Eleonora Abbagnato (L) and Francesco Giambrone (R) during Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Giancarlo Giammetti (R) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- British-US fashion editor Anna Wintour at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- A portrait of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani is placed on his coffin during his funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Anna Wintour attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- US actor Anne Hataway (R), along with her husband Adam Shulman (L), arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Anne Hataway with her husband Adam Shulman attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Simona Ventura attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Eleonora Abbagnato attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Bruce Hoeksema attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- US actor Anne Hataway arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- British-US fashion editor Anna Wintour during Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Giancarlo Giammetti (L) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- US actor Anne Hataway (C), along with her husband Adam Shulman (L), arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- British-US fashion editor Anna Wintour (L) during Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Ginevra Elkann attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Giancarlo Giammetti (R) and Vernon Bruce Hoeksema (L) arrive to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Italian TV presenter Simona Ventura arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- US fashion designer Tom Ford (L) arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Giancarlo Giammetti (C) stands between Elizabeth Hurley (L) and Afef Jnifen (R) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Giancarlo Giammetti (C) stands between Elizabeth Hurley (L) and Afef Jnifen (R) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Actor and model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda (R) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Damian Hurley (2-L) and Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri (2-R) at the end of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Pierpaolo Piccioli attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Italian art director and costume designer Dante Ferretti (R) and Italian set decorator Francesca Lo Schiavo (L) arrive to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Brunello Cuicinelli attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- US fashion designer Tom Ford (L) arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Journalist and former Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Francesco Rutelli (C-R) and Italian journalist Barbara Palombelli (C-L) arrive to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Francesco Rutelli and Barbara Palombelli attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Matteo Marzotto (L) with his wife Nora Shkreli (R) arrive to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- A person holds a placard reading 'The whole world cries, we lost a flower, the most beautiful flower' during Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Donatella Versace attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
ROME (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Daniele Ferretti attends Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino
Roma (Italy), 23/01/2026.- Italian film producer and director Ginevra Elkann arrives to attend Valentino Garavani's funeral at the Basilica of S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, Italy, 23 January 2026. Valentino passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Rome on 19 January 2026. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI EFE
Funeral del diseñador Valentino