La multitudinaria despedida al Papa Francisco, en fotos

Vatican City (Vatican City State (Holy See)), 26/04/2025.- Members of the clergy kneel by the coffin containing the body of Pope Francis during the pontiff's funeral in St. Peter's Square, on the parvis of Saint Peter's Basilica, in Vatican City, 26 April 2025. Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, 21 April 2025, at the age of 88. (Papa) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARIEFE