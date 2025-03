Más de 350.000 australianos se mantienen sin electricidad y bajo alerta ante inundaciones

Lismore (Australia), 09/03/2025.- A flooded area on Woodlark Street as residents in New South Wales and Queensland have been told to bunker down for dangerous conditions, including flash flooding, heavy rain, and intense winds, as Tropical Cyclone Alfred was downgraded to a tropical low in Lismore, Australia, 09 March 2025. Authorities are concerned a river levee in Lismore could be breached, with major flooding expected at the Wilsons River. EFE/EPA/Jason O'Brien AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT