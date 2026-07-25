Las 300 imágenes del circo entre astures y romanos en Astorga, búscate entre miles de personas

La rivalidad entre astures y romanos volvió a escribirse este sábado en la plaza de toros de Astorga, transformada una vez más en un gran anfiteatro para acoger el tradicional circo astur-romano, el acto más esperado y multitudinario de la fiesta de Astures y Romanos. Ante un recinto completamente lleno, con unas 3.500 personas en las gradas, los astures protagonizaron una victoria histórica al imponerse por un contundente 18-1 al equipo romano.
Los guerreros liderados por el caudillo Sebius dominaron prácticamente todas las pruebas deportivas y de habilidad que conforman este singular espectáculo, considerado el corazón de una celebración que este año alcanza su 40 aniversario y que aspira a obtener próximamente la declaración de Fiesta de Interés Turístico Nacional.
Desde el inicio de la competición quedó patente la superioridad del bando astur. Los fieles seguidores de Sebius fueron acumulando victorias en las distintas pruebas hasta convertir el enfrentamiento en una auténtica exhibición. El marcador final reflejó una diferencia pocas veces vista en la historia reciente del circo, confirmando el gran momento que atraviesa el bando astur.
La victoria tiene además un significado especial porque consolida el cambio de tendencia iniciado el pasado año. Los astures volvieron a levantar el título después de décadas en las que los romanos dominaron buena parte de la competición. Si en la edición anterior ya habían logrado recuperar la supremacía, este sábado la reafirmaron con una de las victorias más amplias que se recuerdan.
A pesar de la intensidad competitiva y de la pasión con la que ambos equipos afrontaron cada una de las pruebas, el espectáculo volvió a desarrollarse sin incidentes. El compañerismo entre los participantes prevaleció durante toda la tarde, manteniendo el espíritu festivo que caracteriza esta recreación histórica. La rivalidad fue máxima dentro del coso, pero siempre desde el respeto y la deportividad.
Buena parte del protagonismo volvió a recaer en las gradas. El graderío se convirtió en un auténtico pulmón enfervorecido que no dejó de animar a sus respectivos guerreros. Aplausos, cánticos, música y centenares de comentarios ingeniosos acompañaron cada una de las pruebas, creando una atmósfera única que convierte este acto en uno de los momentos más esperados del año para los astorganos y para sus miles de visitantes.
Al término de la competición, el caudillo Sebius descendió al coso para celebrar el triunfo junto a los integrantes de su bando y felicitar a todos los participantes por el esfuerzo realizado. En el lado contrario, el César romano encajaba con resignación una derrota tan inesperada como contundente.
Las actividades continuarán este domingo con talleres, la celebración de la justicia romana y el acto de agradecimiento previsto para las 13.00 horas en la Plaza Mayor. La programación incluirá también una paella popular, el desfile de los vencedores del circo a las 19.30 horas y, como colofón, el tradicional entierro del héroe astur.
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Astorga vibra con el triunfo astur
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Astorga vibra con el triunfo astur