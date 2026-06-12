Programación completa del Come y Calle de las Fiestas de San Juan y San Pedro de León 2026
Vuelve el Come y Calle, un festival con música en directo, food trucks, mercadillo y ocio familiar. Jardín de San Francisco. Todos los días de 12:00-00:00h (viernes, sábados y vísperas de festivos hasta la 01:30h). Organiza Come y Calle. Para más información: @comeycalleleon.
Consulta la programación completa:
COME Y CALLE
PROGRAMACIÓN COMPLETA OFICIAL
↔️ Desliza los días
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Viernes 19 de Junio19:00 h - 01:30 h
19:00 hApertura
Apertura
21:00 hDJ Set
Dj Set
22:00 hConcierto
ZÖSTER (rock)
23:00 hConcierto
OSCUROS (rock)
Sábado 20 de Junio11:00 h - 01:30 h
11:00 hApertura
Apertura
11:00 hYoga
YOGA en el parque con EMILIO MARZAL
Centro Integral de Yoga
12:00 hFamiliar
Espectáculo familiar: Concierto MUSIZÓN al rescate
(combos de música moderna). Centro +QMÚSICA y Asociación San Vicente de Paúl
12:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
12:00 hTaller
Taller de MURAL SPRAY
Impartido por R3SPUBLICA.
13:00 hTaller
Taller de MURAL SPRAY
Impartido por R3SPUBLICA.
14:00 hConcierto
LOS GANDULES (versiones mejoradas)
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
18:00 hTaller
Taller de MURAL SPRAY
Impartido por R3SPUBLICA.
19:00 hTaller
Taller de MURAL SPRAY
Impartido por R3SPUBLICA.
21:00 hDJ Set
CHARLIE CUEVAS
22:00 hConcierto
Come y Calle con Orgullo: KETEKALLES (música que rompe fronteras)
23:00 hDJ Set
CHARLIE CUEVAS
Domingo 21 de Junio11:00 h - 00:00 h
11:00 hApertura
Apertura
11:00 hYoga
YOGA en el parque con EMILIO MARZAL
Centro Integral de Yoga
12:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
12:00 hTaller
Taller de MURAL SPRAY
Impartido por R3SPUBLICA.
13:00 hTaller
Taller de MURAL SPRAY
Impartido por R3SPUBLICA.
14:30 hConcierto
MaambO! Dj + percusión (el show tropical)
16:00 hDJ Set
DJ SET Tardeo: DR WHO
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
18:00 hTaller
Taller de MURAL SPRAY
Impartido por R3SPUBLICA.
19:00 hTaller
Taller de MURAL SPRAY
Impartido por R3SPUBLICA.
20:00 hFamiliar
Espectáculo familiar: El gran Rufus (clown)
21:00 hDJ Set
LA VIEJA DEL VINILO
22:00 hConcierto
MAMBA NEGRA (power trío)
Lunes 22 de Junio12:00 h - 00:00 h
12:00 hApertura
Apertura
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
21:00 hDJ Set
CIERRA BARES
22:00 hConcierto
ALGUIEN MÁS (pop-rock)
Martes 23 de Junio12:00 h - 01:30 h
12:00 hApertura
Apertura
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
21:00 hDJ Set
VESPAMANTE
22:00 hConcierto
DEAR JOANNE (glamour punk)
23:00 hDJ Set
KILL VIR
Miércoles 24 de Junio11:00 h - 00:00 h
11:00 hApertura
Apertura
11:00 hYoga
YOGA en el parque con EMILIO MARZAL
Centro Integral de Yoga
12:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
14:00 hConcierto
BELLAGIO (funk jazz rock)
15:00 hDJ Set
Dj Set TARDEO: OLDEPIPOL (fiesta funk-disco-dance-afro)
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
18:00 hTaller
Taller infantil “Construye tu caballete de pintura”
Impartido por MAR BONAQUE.
19:00 hTaller
Taller infantil “Mini Mundo fantástico de arcilla”
Impartido por MAR BONAQUE.
20:00 hFamiliar
Espectáculo Familiar: PABLO PARRA (malabares)
21:00 hDJ Set
DJ Set: por confirmar
22:00 hConcierto
JESUCRITLER (sheep punk)
Jueves 25 de Junio12:00 h - 00:00 h
12:00 hApertura
Apertura
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
20:00 hFamiliar
Espectáculo familiar: ROCKSCHOOLEON + invitados
(Escuela de Música de Villaquilambre)
22:00 hConcierto
BEL PRADA (urban-pop)
Viernes 26 de Junio12:00 h - 01:30 h
12:00 hApertura
Apertura
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
20:00 hFamiliar
Espectáculo familiar: EL MAGO FLECK (magia)
21:00 hDJ Set
LADY BEI
22:30 hConcierto
YUNG PRADO (electrónica)
00:00 hDJ Set
DC FORMAT
Sábado 27 de Junio11:00 h - 01:30 h
11:00 hApertura
Apertura
11:00 hYoga
YOGA en el parque con EMILIO MARZAL
Centro Integral de Yoga
12:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
14:30 hConcierto
SMILE (surf pop)
16:00 hDJ Set
PURETAS
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
18:00 hTaller
Taller infantil “Creaciones en 3D con cartón”
Impartido por MAR BONAQUE.
19:00 hTaller
Taller infantil “Móviles reciclados con tapones”
Impartido por MAR BONAQUE.
21:00 hDJ Set
GÓNGORA Y QUEVEDO
22:00 hConcierto
RATA (pop-rock)
23:30 hDJ Set
RESACA BOYS
Domingo 28 de Junio11:00 h - 00:00 h
11:00 hApertura
Apertura
11:00 hYoga
YOGA en el parque con EMILIO MARZAL
Centro Integral de Yoga
12:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
14:30 hConcierto
Sala2 (versiones pop)
15:30 hDJ Set
JUANOCHENTAS Dj
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
18:00 hTaller
“Quiz and conquer”. Trivial de cultura, inglés y lógica matemática
Por equipos hasta 3 personas. Organiza: ACADEMIA REDWOOD.
19:00 hTaller
Taller de Primeros Auxilios y RCP
Impartido por Asociación de Emergencias Avan León y Asforem.
20:00 hFamiliar
Espectáculo familiar: PRINCESOS Y CABALLERAS (títeres)
22:00 hConcierto
NOA (pop)
Lunes 29 de Junio12:00 h - 00:00 h
11:00 hApertura
Apertura
17:00 hInfantil
Pintacaras
21:00 hDJ Set
DJ Set: por confirmar
22:00 hConcierto
DAKOTA SLUITEN (synth-dream electro pop)